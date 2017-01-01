Who Are We?
We are Jobalo Jobs, a Chapel Hill, NC based startup, serving the Triangle. Jobalo Jobs is open for all, but we especially target High School and College students to give them great early working experiences that they can progress from. Internships, part time jobs and volunteering are our specialties, but we don't forget that students need money. That is why one day jobs, or "contract jobs", are highly featured. Our app makes getting quick money easier than ever. Full time jobs are also available for older people or students.
Our App
Businesses that List with Jobalo
|
How to Get a Job
It's simple. Download the app, select "Get a Job" and sign up. Make sure to fill out your whole profile before you apply to jobs though! It makes it much easier for people to hire you the more detailed your application is. After that, search jobs in your area and apply to one you like! Type a short cover letter and then wait it out, the employer will follow up with you on email or phone a bit later.
How to Post a Job
You have two options, you can download the app, select "Post a Job" and sign up. Then you can post jobs from the post job tab on the app. Or you can go to the Post a Job tab on our site, and submit your listing through there. On the app you will get emails when someone applies to your job, and you can check their applications on the app anytime. On the website, all the applications will be complied and sent to you in emails, free of charge.